After a five-day-long protest against Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza, students at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) have called off their demonstration following assurances from university leadership.

The protest, which began last Friday as a "solidarity encampment with Palestine," concluded Wednesday evening after successful talks between the university's senior management and the protesters.

In a statement released on its website, TCD announced that an agreement had been reached, marking a significant step forward in addressing the concerns raised by student activists. Laszlo Molnarfi, president of the institution's student union, hailed the outcome as a testament to grassroots student-staff power.

According to the university's statement, TCD has committed to divesting from investments in Israeli companies operating in the occupied Palestinian Territory and listed on the UN blacklist in this regard. While this move reflects progress in responding to the protesters' demands, it falls short of completely severing ties with Israel, as some activists had called for.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1788284288854605915 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

During the protest, dozens of students set up tents on one of the main squares at the university and blocked the entrance to a library housing the world-famous ninth-century gospel manuscript, the Book of Kells. Security measures were heightened as campus gates were closed to the public, disrupting normal university activities.

The conclusion of the protest comes after TCD imposed a fine of 214,000 euros ($230,000) on the student union for loss of tourist revenue resulting from disruptive protests earlier this year, which encompassed issues such as student fees, rent, and the conflict in Gaza.