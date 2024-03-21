Dutch police arrest suspect for throwing 'burning object' at Israeli embassy

Dutch police arrested Thursday a suspected after a burning object was thrown towards the Embassy of Israel in The Hague, earlier in the morning.

"We have arrested one suspect. No-one was injured. We are investigating and there is a large barrier around the embassy," the Dutch police said in a statement, adding the incident occurred at 10:50 am local time.

Israel's Ambassador to The Netherlands, Modi Ephraim, said "It is unacceptable that such an attack can take place in the Netherlands. Fortunately, there were no injuries."

"We trust that the authorities take all possible measures to prevent such attacks," Ephraim added in a statement posted on X.

"This proves the dangerous consequences of the concerning trend of increasing hatred and incitement. This hatred cannot be tolerated," the ambassador concluded.

This wasn't the scare at the Israeli mission in the Hague, with a bomb scare at the ambassador's official residence back in February. Nor the only country in Europe, with an explosive device being found at Israel's embassy in Stockholm.