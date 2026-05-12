The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on Tuesday extended its advisory urging foreign airlines to exercise caution over flights to Israel and Gulf countries, prolonging the recommendation until May 27.

Unlike previous guidance, the updated advisory stops short of recommending airlines avoid Israel entirely, instead calling for heightened vigilance. The shift is seen as significant for Israel’s aviation sector, which has struggled since the outbreak of the war and escalating regional tensions.

Despite the softer language, European carriers will continue making decisions based on their own security assessments, and widespread disruptions are expected to persist. Several airlines still have no immediate plans to resume flights to Ben Gurion Airport.

The extension comes amid ongoing instability in air travel to Israel. Earlier Tuesday, Air India announced it would continue suspending flights to Israel until early July, adding to a growing list of cancellations and delays that have complicated travel for Israelis and foreign visitors alike while driving up ticket prices.

Last week, Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced the suspension of plans to establish a Wizz Air base at Ben Gurion Airport, citing the airline’s prolonged halt of flights to Israel. The move underscored mounting frustration within the Israeli government toward foreign carriers delaying their return.

For passengers, uncertainty remains high. While the revised European guidance could encourage some airlines to gradually resume service, a broader recovery in air travel is unlikely as long as carriers continue to view regional security risks as elevated.