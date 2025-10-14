EBU delays decision on Israel’s Eurovision participation

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced Monday that it is postponing a planned November vote on whether Israel will be allowed to compete in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, citing “recent developments in the Middle East” and the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The EBU said the matter will now be discussed during its winter general assembly in December, though it did not confirm whether a formal vote will take place.

The decision follows weeks of intense internal debate and mounting pressure from several member broadcasters that had threatened to boycott the contest if Israel remained in the lineup.

The upcoming 2026 Eurovision, set to be hosted in Vienna, Austria, has become the focal point of a broader cultural and political controversy.

Austria’s public broadcaster ORF, welcoming the EBU’s postponement, urged members to “preserve the spirit of unity and culture that forms the foundation of Eurovision.”

Calls to exclude Israel have grown louder in recent months, with numerous artists, activist groups, and cultural organizations condemning its military actions during the Gaza war that erupted after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.

In a letter circulated in September, EBU President Delphine Ernotte Cunci acknowledged that the organization’s executive board had “not reached a consensus” on Israel’s participation and that a “broader democratic base” would be necessary to make a final decision.

For now, Israel remains officially part of the competition. However, the controversy underscores the growing tension between Eurovision’s message of unity and the geopolitical realities confronting its member states.