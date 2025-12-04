EBU members set to vote on Israel’s participation in Eurovision 2025

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is preparing to decide whether Israel will be allowed to participate in Eurovision 2025, following weeks of debate and threats of withdrawal from several member broadcasters.

The contest will take place in Vienna, and the vote is scheduled for December 4 and 5 during the EBU’s regular general assembly, after being postponed from an earlier extraordinary meeting in November.

Broadcasters from Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland, and the Netherlands were among the first to signal possible boycotts if Israel remains in the contest.

Other countries, including Belgium, Sweden, and Finland, have also indicated they are considering withdrawing. The decision comes shortly after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which has added sensitivity to the ongoing discussions.

On November 21, the EBU announced changes to its voting rules aimed at improving transparency and reducing the risk of vote manipulation, in response to criticisms that Israeli entries have received overwhelming public support in recent years. Member broadcasters are now assessing whether these reforms are sufficient or if further action, including Israel’s exclusion, is required.

Austria’s public broadcaster, ORF, has called for a compromise to allow the widest possible participation under revised rules. However, some national broadcasters remain dissatisfied. Iceland’s RUV said it would formally request Israel’s exclusion before deciding on its own participation.

In Spain, RTVE confirmed a boycott would be unavoidable if Israel competes, with its president, José Pablo López, accusing Israel of politicizing the contest and attempting to influence results without sanctions.

In Slovenia, RTVSLO stated it would not take part under the current conditions, although director Natasa Gorscak suggested the country might return if Israel were excluded.

The debate comes amid ongoing tensions in Eurovision voting patterns: in 2023 and 2024, Israeli entries were often ranked lower by European juries while receiving strong public support, a discrepancy that has fueled ongoing controversy.