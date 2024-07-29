Eight wounded in UK stabbing attack, including children

A stabbing attack in northwestern England’s Southport left eight wounded, including children, with a man taken into custody.

“Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station,” Southport police said, declaring that the incident was over.

One eyewitness said the scenes he had seen were like those "in a horror movie."

Medical services said that eight patients had been admitted, with the Alder Hey Children's Hospital saying it was dealing with a “major incident.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack "horrendous and deeply shocking news,” adding that his “thoughts are with all those affected.”

He said he is being updated as the situation unfolds.

"I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response."

Starmer says he is "being kept updated as the situation develops."

According to local reports, a "Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop" for children was held near the incident.