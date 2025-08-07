El Al Paris offices targeted in overnight vandalism

Recommended -

The Paris offices of El Al, Israel’s national airline, were defaced overnight with red paint and anti-Israel slogans, in what Israeli officials are calling a disturbing escalation of hostility against Israeli institutions abroad.

The defacement, which included graffiti with pro-Palestinian messages, was discovered early Thursday morning. Photos from the scene show the airline’s logo and building frontage splattered in red, accompanied by political slogans criticizing Israel’s actions in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Israeli officials swiftly condemned the incident. Israel’s Transportation Minister released a sharp statement online, suggesting that recent diplomatic positions taken by French leadership have emboldened anti-Israel sentiment.

“French citizens, wake up. Today it’s El Al. Tomorrow, it could be Air France,” the minister posted, calling the attack a direct consequence of “gifts” given to Hamas through political statements.

In Paris, Israeli Ambassador Joshua Zarka visited the site Thursday morning, later describing the vandalism as “an act of intimidation aimed at Israeli citizens and El Al personnel.” Zarka also met with France’s Minister of the Interior to raise concerns over the attack, emphasizing the need for heightened security for Israeli-linked institutions in France.

“This wasn’t just graffiti,” Zarka told reporters. “It was an attempt to instill fear, to send a message that Israeli presence here is unwelcome. We reject that message.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry echoed the ambassador’s comments, calling the attack "barbaric" and urging French authorities to investigate and prosecute those responsible. “The antisemitic nature of such attacks must not be ignored. France must act decisively to protect Jewish and Israeli-linked entities within its borders,” the ministry said in a statement, also published on social media.

French officials have not yet publicly commented on the incident, though law enforcement sources confirmed an investigation is underway.