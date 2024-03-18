The European Union has announced sanctions against "violent settlers" in the West Bank marking a unified stance against perceived violence against Palestinians.

The decision, made unanimously by all 27 EU countries, comes amid escalating tensions in the region and international pressure to address the ongoing war in Gaza.

Initially, several countries within the EU had pushed for sanctions against 20 or more settlers, citing incidents of violence against Palestinians. However, a compromise was reached on a reduced number following extensive deliberations.

The decision was made possible after Hungary lifted its veto, bowing to pressure from other EU members, particularly Germany and France.

The exact details of the sanctions remain unclear, with speculation suggesting they may include entry bans or even financial boycotts. The move by the EU follows similar actions by the United States, which recently imposed sanctions on settlers accused of violence.

Flash90

The decision comes ahead of a crucial meeting of all EU leaders scheduled for Thursday, where they will discuss future policy regarding the ongoing conflict. Israel has been lobbying behind the scenes to prevent any calls for a ceasefire and to address issues such as the release of abductees and sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas.

While efforts are underway to include references to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip in the announcement, no consensus has been reached on the matter thus far.