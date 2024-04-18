EU backs new Iran sanctions after retaliation attack on Israel

The European Union leaders on Wednesday decided to step up sanctions against Iran. The decision follows Tehran's missile and drone strike on Israel after Iranian consulate was destroyed in Syria's Damascus earlier in April.

The summit in Brussels is the first meeting of the EU's 27 national leaders since Saturday's attack. The EU leaders condemned the Iranian strike, reaffirmed their commitment to Israel's security and called on all sides to prevent further regional escalation.

"We feel it's very important to do everything to isolate Iran," said the summit chairman Charles Michel. He added that the new sanctions against Iran would target companies involved in the production of drones and missiles.

The new sanctions, also announced by the United States, are widely seen as the West's effort to prevent a large-scale retaliation by the Israeli military.

Maayane Toaf / GPO

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said it was important that Israel "does not respond with a massive attack of its own," echoing the hopes the UK and German top diplomats, David Cameron and Annalena Baerbock, expressed during their visit to Jerusalem earlier on Wednesday.

Italy spoke separately ahead of G7 talks in favour of sanctions against arms suppliers linked to the attack against Israel as well as those behind attacks on ships in the Red Sea region.