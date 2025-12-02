EU Diplomatic Academy director arrested over alleged misuse of funds - report

Belgian police raided the EU’s diplomatic service, along with the College of Europe in Bruges and private homes in Brussels on Tuesday, as part of an investigation into alleged misuse of EU funds, according to the European news outlet Euractiv.

European outlet Politico later reported that the Rector of the College of Europe and Director of the EU Diplomatic Academy Federica Mogherini and top diplomat Stefano Sannino were arrested in the raids.

Early morning raids took place across Belgium as police seized documents and arrested three people on suspicion of procurement fraud, corruption, and criminal conflict of interest, as roughly ten undercover officers reportedly entered the European External Action Service (EEAS) headquarters Tuesday morning.

The criminal probe began after allegations that the EEAS and the College of Europe—the prestigious postgraduate training school for Eurocrats—misused EU public money in 2021 and 2022.

The raids are just the latest scandal within the EU institutions.

Investigators are examining whether the College of Europe had prior knowledge of a public tender to finance the new EU Diplomatic Academy, an annual training program for European diplomats in Bruges that is funded by the EEAS.

Investigators examined allegations that the College of Europe and its representatives had access to confidential information about the tender, which was supposed to remain confidential to allow for fair competition between institutions competing to host the new academy.

The College of Europe and the new EU Diplomatic Academy are both led by Mogherini, the former Socialist Italian foreign minister, who led the EEAS as high representative for foreign affairs between 2014 and 2019. She became rector of the college in 2020 and director of the academy at its launch in 2022.