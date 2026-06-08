EU imposes first-ever freedom of navigation sanctions on Iran over Hormuz blockade

The European Union imposed sanctions Monday on two Iranian individuals and a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for threatening freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. This marks the first time the bloc has used new powers targeting restrictions on maritime transit.

The EU added the Hormozgan Provincial Command of the IRGC Navy to its sanctions list, along with Mohammad Akbarzadeh, deputy commander for political affairs of the IRGC Navy, and Hamid Hosseini, a representative of Iran's Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters' Union. The measures include travel bans, asset freezes, and the prohibition of EU citizens and companies from making funds or economic resources available to those listed.

EU High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced the measures at a news conference in Cyprus following a meeting of EU defense ministers. "Ministers were clear today that Iran's actions are unacceptable. In response, EU member states in Brussels today approved sanctions against the Iranian individuals and entities involved in disrupting the transit through the Strait of Hormuz. This is the first time the EU has applied its new freedom of navigation sanctions regime, and where necessary, will apply it again," Kallas said.

Iran dismissed the measures. Deputy FM Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran attached no value to what he called the EU's "political and hypocritical" move. He also said Iran would continue its strategy to maintain sovereignty over the strategic waterway. Iran moved to close the Strait of Hormuz after US-Israeli strikes began on February 28. Around a fifth of the world's oil transits the strait.