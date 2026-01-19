EU members signal refusal to join Trump’s Peace Council for Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly “Peace Council,” aimed at tackling conflicts around the world with an initial focus on Gaza, is facing widespread international hesitation.

Diplomats told Reuters and the Israeli newspaper Haaretz that most European Union countries are expected to decline the invitation to join, while other governments have expressed concerns privately rather than issuing public statements. Observers worry the initiative could conflict with ongoing U.N. efforts.

According to a draft charter and letter obtained by Reuters, Trump would serve as the council’s permanent chair.

Countries could participate for three-year terms, but lifetime membership would require a $1 billion contribution to fund the council’s work. The White House has described the offer as a recognition of countries’ commitment to peace, security, and prosperity.

Hungary, a close U.S. ally, has accepted the invitation. Other European nations, however, appear unwilling to participate, citing prior controversial remarks by Trump, including statements about Greenland, as a key reason for staying away.

The outreach reportedly extends beyond Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited, though there has been no response from Moscow, and analysts say it is unlikely he would join a body seen as controlled by Trump. Ukraine is also said to have received an invitation, though details of its role remain unclear.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been included, along with officials from Turkey and Qatar.

Reports indicate Netanyahu was surprised by the inclusion of Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Ali al-Thawadi, a senior Qatari advisor, in a council focused on Gaza.

Several countries, including Jordan, Greece, Cyprus, and Pakistan, have confirmed they received invitations, while Canada, Turkey, Egypt, Paraguay, Argentina, and Albania were previously reported as invited. The full list of participating nations has not been made public.