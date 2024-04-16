EU plans to broaden Iran sanctions in response to attack on Israel

In the wake of Iran's recent attack on Israel, the European Union (EU) is gearing up to expand sanctions against Tehran.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced on Tuesday that several member states have proposed an extension of restrictive measures targeting Iran, with the aim of curbing the supply of missiles and drones to Russia and proxies in the Middle East.

Borrell revealed that during an emergency video conference of EU foreign ministers, discussions revolved around the repercussions of Iran's assault on Israel. "Some member states proposed... adopting an expansion of restrictive measures against Iran," Borrell stated, indicating a unified stance among certain EU nations.

The proposed sanctions would build upon existing measures aimed at impeding the supply of Iranian drones to Russia. Borrell outlined plans to broaden the sanctions regime to include the provision of missiles and extend coverage to deliveries made to proxies in the Middle East.

Notably, Germany, France, and other EU members have publicly expressed support for the proposal, highlighting a collective determination to address Iran's destabilizing actions in the region.

AP Photo/Tomer Neuberg

Borrell affirmed his backing for the proposed sanctions, emphasizing the need for diplomatic action in response to Iran's aggression. He announced that the EU's diplomatic service would begin work on the expansion of sanctions, with discussions expected to continue at an upcoming ministerial meeting in Luxembourg.

Regarding calls to include Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Europe's sanctions list, Borrell clarified that concrete evidence of the IRGC's involvement in acts of terrorism within Europe is required for such action.