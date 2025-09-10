EU to suspend nearly all financial aid to Israel, announces von der Leyen

Recommended -

During her State of the Union address at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the suspension of nearly all EU financial aid to Israel.

The only exceptions, she said, will be funding for civil society organizations and the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

Von der Leyen added that the Commission is preparing additional punitive measures, including a partial suspension of the EU-Israel association agreement, which grants Israel significant trade benefits, as well as targeted sanctions against ministers she described as “extremists” and against certain “violent settlers.”

In a notably sharp speech, the Commission President condemned the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “Famine deliberately inflicted by a human being cannot be used as a weapon,” she said, warning that the economic isolation of the Palestinian Authority and radical rhetoric from members of Israel’s government are eroding prospects for a two-state solution.

She acknowledged divisions among EU members, noting that several countries have already taken unilateral steps. “For some, what we are proposing is too much, for others too little,” she said, while urging Europe to “do more.”

Von der Leyen concluded by restating the EU’s longstanding position: supporting both Israel’s security and the Palestinian people’s future. She expressed solidarity with Israelis still grieving after the Hamas attack and renewed calls for the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Israel’s Foreign Minister swiftly rejected the announcement, calling it “regrettable and based on false propaganda from Hamas and its partners.” He said the EU’s stance “once again sends the wrong message, strengthening Hamas and the radical axis in the Middle East.”

Gideon Saar, another senior Israeli official, insisted that Israel is fighting a war for survival and urged the international community to stand by it. He added that the EU is aware of Israel’s humanitarian efforts in Gaza but regretted that Hamas was not explicitly named as the main source of suffering in the region.