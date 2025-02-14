"Europe has a big immigration problem": Trump endorses Vance's Munich speech

US Vice President JD Vance told the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Friday

that European policies on immigration, populist parties and free speech left much to be desired. Vance's speech echoed President Donald Trump, whom he called Washington's "new sheriff in town," and whose endorsement followed in short order.

Vance stressed that Europe must "step up" in managing its own security, a key bone of contention, as well as lambasting the EU's members on immigration and freedom of speech.

"There is a new sheriff in town under Donald Trump's leadership," said Vance in a speech that stunned the room, and was later condemned as "unacceptable" by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Vance slammed EU "commissars" for stifling free expression and charged that "across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat."

Speaking in Washington, Trump's endorsed Vance's critique.

"I heard his speech. He talked about freedom of speech. And I think it's true in Europe," the president told reporters at the White House. "They're losing their wonderful right of freedom of speech. And he talked about immigration, and Europe has a big immigration problem."