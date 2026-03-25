European authorities are investigating suspected Iranian involvement in a series of attacks targeting Jewish sites across the continent amid growing concern over threats linked to the ongoing war in the Middle East, security officials were quoted on Wednesday by The Wall Street Journal as saying.

According to officials cited in the report, Iranian agents are suspected of recruiting individuals online to carry out assaults and creating a front organization to claim responsibility. The attacks have targeted Jewish schools, synagogues, and businesses linked to Israel.

A group calling itself the Islamic Movement of the Righteous Companions has claimed responsibility for several of the incidents on social media. European intelligence officials said the group “wasn’t on their radar before this month,” raising concerns about a newly established network.

In the United Kingdom, two men aged 47 and 45 were arrested in connection with an arson attack on four ambulances operated by Hatzolah, a Jewish volunteer emergency service, in Golders Green, north London. Police said the suspects were detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remain in custody as the investigation continues.

The Metropolitan Police said CCTV footage showed three hooded individuals pouring accelerant on the vehicles during the early hours of Monday. The fire occurred near the Machzike Hadath Synagogue, and explosions from gas canisters damaged nearby buildings and prompted evacuations. Commander Helen Flanagan said, “We have been working around the clock since this appalling attack took place,” adding the arrests mark “an important breakthrough,” while noting additional suspects may be involved.

Police said the incident is currently being treated as an antisemitic hate crime rather than a terror attack. The Community Security Trust said it was “an important step forward” but warned that security measures would remain at a high level.

Separately, Israel’s National Security Council warned that “the ongoing war with Iran is increasing the threat of terrorism against Israelis abroad,” citing recent attacks and attempted attacks on Jewish sites in Europe and the United States. The NSC said holiday gatherings and locations associated with Jewish communities could be potential targets and urged Israelis abroad to take increased precautions, including avoiding unsecured events and maintaining heightened awareness.