A wave of diplomatic fury swept across European capitals on Thursday as key European allies issued their most stinging rebukes of Israel's campaign against Hezbollah to date, accusing Israel of jeopardizing a fragile US-Iran truce.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper led the outcry, stating she is "deeply troubled" by the escalating Israeli attacks.

Speaking to Sky News, Cooper emphasized that the humanitarian consequences and "huge mass displacement" in Lebanon have reached a tipping point. She signaled a significant shift in British rhetoric by demanding that Lebanon be formally included in the ongoing ceasefire deal currently limited to the US and Iran.

Paris issued an even more scathing assessment, condemning the "massive strikes" on Beirut neighborhoods in the "strongest possible terms." While the French Foreign Ministry acknowledged that Hezbollah’s "irresponsible and unacceptable" decision to enter the conflict on March 2 ignited the crisis, it asserted that the scale of the Israeli response is "all the more unacceptable" because it threatens to collapse the temporary truce brokered just days ago.

The European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, also warned that Israeli actions are placing the US-Iran ceasefire under "severe strain." Kallas joined the chorus of voices insisting the truce must extend to Lebanon, while simultaneously reminding the international community that Hezbollah must fulfill its own obligations to disarm.

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While the UK, France, and the EU focused on de-escalation, Spain’s decision to reopen its embassy in Tehran to facilitate "peace from every possible quarter" drew a fierce counter-attack from Jerusalem. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar denounced the Spanish move as "shameless," accusing Madrid of partnering with a regime that continues to execute its own protesters.

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The surge in Western condemnation arrives at a critical juncture for the negotiations in Islamabad. As the international community expresses "full solidarity with the Lebanese people," the pressure on the Biden-Trump transition team to widen the scope of the ceasefire has become immense. For Western allies, the message is clear: a peace deal that excludes Lebanon is no peace deal at all—it is merely a relocation of the front lines.