European crisis in era of global competition | National Security Podcast

Europe stands at a critical juncture, caught between the echoes of war in Ukraine, the looming shadow of Trump’s potential return to the White House, and the relentless tug-of-war between the US and China for economic dominance. As leadership shifts in Brussels and key elections approach in France and Germany, the continent’s future hangs in the balance.

In today’s episode, Dr. Rémi Daniel from the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) explores how Europe is navigating global competition, from security and energy dilemmas with Moscow and Washington to economic pressures from China and the incoming Trump administration. The implications of the recent political crises in Germany and France, the European Union’s response to the October 7th attacks, and how these dynamics are shaping European strategic outlook.

WATCH: