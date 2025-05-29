Five pro-Palestinian protesters arrested during Gal Gadot's filming

The London police proceeded on Wednesday to arrest five pro-Palestinian protesters who were disrupting the filming of Gal Gadot's new movie, "The Runner," reported the Daily Mail. For several weeks, the protesters targeted different production sites in the British capital to protest the Israeli actress's participation in the project. Law enforcement conducted an operation on the set located in the center of London, and identified several individuals involved in previous demonstrations. Two suspects were arrested based on arrest warrants issued after previous protests, while three others were arrested for their actions on the same day.

The charges filed include harassment and violation of Section 241 of the Trade Union and Labour Relations Act, which prohibits blocking access to workplaces. Superintendent Neil Holyoak, who was overseeing the operation, said, "While we absolutely acknowledge the importance of peaceful protest, we have a duty to intervene where it crosses the line into serious disruption or criminality. We have been in discussions with the production company to understand the impact of the protests on their work and on any individuals involved."

"I hope today's operation shows we will not tolerate the harassment of or unlawful interference with those trying to go about their legitimate professional work in London," he added.

The disruptions affected the shooting of "The Runner," where Gadot plays a powerful lawyer traversing the UK to save her kidnapped son. The protesters, some wearing keffiyehs, waved signs proclaiming: "Trash Gadot not welcome in London! Yallah bye!" and "Stop starving Gaza."