Former Prince Andrew arrested over Epstein-linked misconduct allegations

Former Prince Andrew, Duke of York, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, Thames Valley Police confirmed Thursday. The arrest marks an unprecedented legal action against a senior member of the British royal family.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, stripped of his royal title last year amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, was taken into custody at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Unmarked police vehicles and plainclothes officers were reported at the scene shortly after 8 a.m.

Police said searches are being carried out at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. Authorities are investigating claims that Mountbatten-Windsor, while serving as a UK trade envoy, shared sensitive information with Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said:

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Mountbatten-Windsor remains in police custody as the investigation continues. The arrest highlights ongoing legal scrutiny stemming from the Epstein scandal, which has involved high-profile figures worldwide.