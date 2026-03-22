Former UK officials: We have 'no defenses’ against Iranian ballistic missiles

Britain would struggle to defend itself against a potential Iranian ballistic missile attack, according to senior defense sources and former military officials, amid growing concern over Tehran’s long-range strike capabilities.

The comments come after an attempted Iranian missile strike on the joint US-UK military base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. One missile was intercepted by a US warship, while a second failed during flight, marking what officials described as the first confirmed use of long-range ballistic missiles by Iran.

A senior defense source told The Telegraph that the UK’s ability to counter such threats is limited, stating, “It’s woeful… combating ballistic missiles are long-learned skill sets, and the UK’s set of those skills is, sadly, very, very low.”

Former Air Vice Marshal Sean Bell said Britain currently lacks a domestic system capable of intercepting ballistic missiles. “The worry here is that if Iran were to launch a ballistic missile that was heading our way, unlike Israel, unlike America, unlike Diego Garcia, we have no defenses against that in this country,” he said, adding that while missiles could be tracked, “it would be able to strike us.”

The UK’s primary defensive capability lies with the Royal Navy’s Type 45 destroyers, equipped with Sea Viper missile systems. However, officials noted that much of the fleet is currently not deployed or fully armed, limiting its immediate effectiveness in the event of a sudden attack.

Britain does not operate ground-based systems capable of intercepting ballistic or hypersonic missiles. Its Sky Sabre systems are designed to counter aircraft and shorter-range threats, while RAF Fylingdales provides early warning and tracking but cannot intercept incoming missiles. As a result, the UK would rely heavily on NATO allies’ systems in Europe, including US Aegis Ashore installations and Patriot batteries.

Israeli officials have warned that Iran’s missile capabilities could reach European capitals. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tehran has the ability to strike “deep into Europe,” while the IDF stated the threat could extend to cities including London. However, the UK government has said there is no specific assessment that Iran is targeting Britain or that it currently has that capability.

The developments have intensified debate in the UK over air defense investment. Prime Minister Keir Starmer previously pledged increased funding for integrated air defenses, but officials say key decisions on future capabilities are still pending as the government weighs how to address evolving missile threats.