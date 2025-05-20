France backs reviewing Israel-EU ties over Gaza; UK sanctions settler leader

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said Tuesday that France backs a review of the European Union's association agreement as part of the "further action" being considered by the UK, France, and Canada over Israel's war in the Gaza Strip.

This comes a day after the three countries released a joint statement threatening action over Israel's "insufficient" aid flow into Gaza. The 1995 association agreement is the legal basis for Israel's relations with the EU, including diplomacy and trade.

Israel's easing of humanitarian aid access to Gaza is "totally insufficient... Immediate and massive aid is needed," Barrot told France Inter radio.

He said Israel needed to ensure massive, immediate aid without any hindrance from Israel.

This comes as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are "horrified" by the escalation in Gaza. Parliament also moved to sanction Daniella Weiss, the leader of the Nachala settler organization, as well as other organizations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to X in response to the joint statement. "By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottowa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities," he said.

"The war began on October 7 when Palestinian terrorists stormed our borders, murdered 1,200 innocent people and abducted over 250 more innocents to the dungeons of Gaza. Israel accepts President Trump's vision and urges all European leaders to do the same. The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled and Gaza is demilitarized. No nation can be expected to accept anything less and Israel certainly wont. This is a war of civilization over barbarism. Israel will continue to defend itself by just means until total victory is achieved."