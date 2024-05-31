France bans Israeli companies from prestigious defense trade show

France is canceling the participation of Israeli companies in the Eurosatory defense exhibition, the organizer said Friday.

“By decision of government authorities, there will be no stand from the Israeli defense industry at the Eurosatory 2024 exhibition,” said the event's organizer of the event Coges Events.

As many as 74 Israeli companies were to exhibit their products at the annual event.

An anonymous source from a major French defense company told i24NEWS: "We are very disappointed with the situation. There is a historic relationship of trust with our Israeli partners. This is not acceptable but the decision was taken by the French authorities."