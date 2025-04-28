France demands Israel 'stop the massacre' in Gaza

France has urged Israel to "stop the massacre" currently taking place in the Gaza Strip, said government spokesperson Sophie Primas at a press briefing on Monday.

The statement was accompanied by a series of demands aimed at calming the conflict and establishing the foundations for a lasting solution in the region.

In addition to the cessation of hostilities, Paris insists on the immediate release of hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. Primas also called for a "demilitarization" of the Palestinian Islamist terrorist movement, which controls the territory, as well as a "renewal of the Palestinian Authority." According to her, these measures are essential prerequisites for progress towards the recognition of a Palestinian state, a prospect mentioned by French President Emmanuel Macron for the month of June.

In June, France will co-chair an international conference with Saudi Arabia under the auspices of the United Nations, aimed at reviving the two-state solution between Palestinians and Israelis. Macron hopes that this event will mark a turning point, with "a series of recognitions" of the Palestinian state by several countries, including France, and a recognition of Israel by nations of the Arab-Muslim world. "The discussions are progressing," said Primas, while emphasizing the sensitivity and complexity of the ongoing negotiations. "These are extremely delicate subjects, on which we are working discreetly," she added, refusing to reveal more details about the preparations for this crucial meeting.

France, which has long supported the two-state solution, appears ready to take a decisive step by officially recognizing a Palestinian state. This initiative is set against a backdrop of heightened tensions in Gaza and international diplomatic efforts to restore peace in the region.