France, Germany, UK move to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran - report

Britain, France, and Germany have formally initiated a 30-day process to reimpose United Nations sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, according to a letter sent to the U.N. Security Council.

The move comes amid heightened tensions in the region following airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities by Israel and the United States in June.

The European trio, known as the E3, said the decision aims to preserve their ability to restore sanctions lifted under the 2015 nuclear agreement before mid-October.

The countries have engaged in multiple rounds of negotiations with Tehran in recent months but judged that recent talks in Geneva failed to yield sufficient commitments from Iran regarding its nuclear program.

“The E3 are committed to using every diplomatic tool available to ensure Iran never develops a nuclear weapon,” the letter said. Officials added that the 30-day period will allow for further diplomatic engagement to resolve the dispute.

Iran has warned of a “harsh response” if sanctions are reinstated, while domestic sources report growing frustration and economic concern within the country. Iranian hardliners are reportedly urging defiance, while more moderate voices advocate diplomacy to ease tensions.

The sanctions, if triggered after the 30-day window, would target Iran’s financial, banking, hydrocarbons, and defense sectors. The measure comes as Iran continues to enrich uranium to higher levels and maintains a significant stockpile of nuclear material, raising concerns among international observers and U.N. officials.

The E3 have indicated they are open to extending the process for up to six months if Iran allows full U.N. inspections and engages in renewed talks with the United States, signaling a continued preference for diplomacy alongside pressure.