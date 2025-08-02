France halts absorption of Gazan refugees after uproar over student's Hitlerian antisemitism

Recommended -

France decided to suspend its program to receive Gazans fleeing the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave pending the outcome of a probe into how a student who shared and posted extreme antisemitic content was allowed into the country, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Friday.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1950338415456592154 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The female student who set off the controversy was identified as 25-year-old Nour Atallah, who was accepted to the prestigious Sciences Po university in the northern city of Lille; however she will have to leave France as her accreditation was revoked.

Screenshots of posts shared by her earlier this year include an image of Adolf Hitler and call for the genocide of Jews.

“No evacuation of any kind will take place until we have drawn conclusions from this investigation,” Barrot told Franceinfo radio.

Atallah had been offered a place at the university following a recommendation by the French consulate in Jerusalem. Following the recommendation by French diplomats, the woman initially lived at the home of the university’s director while she waited for permanent lodgings, Sciences Po said.

Yet following consultations with the education ministry and regional authorities, the institution “decided to cancel this student’s planned registration at our establishment.”