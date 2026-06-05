France launches war crimes probe into Israel’s detention of Gaza flotilla activists

France opened an investigation Friday into possible torture and war crimes over Israel’s alleged treatment of French activists detained after joining a Gaza-bound aid flotilla.

The national counterterrorism prosecutor’s office said the case had been launched at the request of the French government, after activists accused Israeli authorities of abusing them while they were in custody last month.

The allegations included beatings, sexual violence, exposure to cold and repeated humiliation, according to accounts relayed by French officials after the activists were deported. Israel has denied mistreating the detainees.

The flotilla had set out to challenge Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza, but was intercepted by Israeli forces before reaching the territory. Hundreds of activists from several countries were detained and later expelled.

The probe marked a further escalation in tensions between Paris and Jerusalem over the incident, after France had already banned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from entering the country over a video in which he mocked detained activists.