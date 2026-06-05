France launches war crimes probe into Israel’s detention of Gaza flotilla activists

The probe marked a further escalation in tensions between Paris and Jerusalem over the incident, after France had already banned National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from entering the country

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
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A protester waves a Palestinian flag in support of the the Global Sumud Flotilla as it arrives at the port of Sidi Bou Saïd, in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.
A protester waves a Palestinian flag in support of the the Global Sumud Flotilla as it arrives at the port of Sidi Bou Saïd, in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. AP Photo/Anis Mili

France opened an investigation Friday into possible torture and war crimes over Israel’s alleged treatment of French activists detained after joining a Gaza-bound aid flotilla.

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Gaza flotilla aftermath: Activists claim sexual abuse & torture in Israeli detention

The national counterterrorism prosecutor’s office said the case had been launched at the request of the French government, after activists accused Israeli authorities of abusing them while they were in custody last month.

The allegations included beatings, sexual violence, exposure to cold and repeated humiliation, according to accounts relayed by French officials after the activists were deported. Israel has denied mistreating the detainees.

The flotilla had set out to challenge Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza, but was intercepted by Israeli forces before reaching the territory. Hundreds of activists from several countries were detained and later expelled.

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Israel receiving international condemnation following Ben-Gvir flotilla videos

The probe marked a further escalation in tensions between Paris and Jerusalem over the incident, after France had already banned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from entering the country over a video in which he mocked detained activists.

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