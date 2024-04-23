France: Man suspected of abducting, raping Jewish woman 'to avenge Palestine'

A man in a suburb of Paris is suspected of abducting and raping a Jewish woman, French media reported on Saturday. The suspect reportedly said his acts represented a "vengeance for Palestine."

The suspect is a resident of Gennevilliers, one of the immigrant-heavy suburbs of Paris. It is understood he was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, rape and making death threats.

French media reported the suspect sent the victim's mother messages saying he was going to "prostitute" her daughter. The police reportedly was able to geolocate the victim's phone and end her ordeal after several days.