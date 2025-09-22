France officially recognizes the State of Palestine

Recommended -

French President Emmanuel Macron declared Monday evening in New York that France now officially recognizes the State of Palestine, calling it “the best way to preserve the chances for lasting peace in the region.”

He said the move was meant to “break the cycle of destruction” and “pave the way for peace before it becomes impossible for a long time.”

France joins at least 145 of the UN’s 193 member states that already recognize Palestine, following similar announcements in recent days by the UK, Australia, Canada, and Portugal. Several other European nations, including Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Andorra, and San Marino, are expected to follow.

With this step, four of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council now recognize a Palestinian state, China and Russia since the 1980s, and France today. The United States remains opposed, dismissing the initiative as “purely symbolic.”

In a recent interview with Israeli media, Macron criticized Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, saying it “totally destroys Israel’s credibility.” He expressed hope that France’s recognition would encourage new initiatives and revive peace talks.

The move, coordinated with Saudi Arabia and rooted in the “New York Declaration” signed earlier this month by 142 UN states, also echoes calls for a Gaza ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the creation of a viable Palestinian state.

Reactions are sharply divided: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned France’s decision as a “huge reward for terrorism,” while the Palestinian Authority hailed it as a “historic step” placing France “on the right side of history.” Inside France, the decision has stirred political debate, with at least 86 municipalities raising the Palestinian flag on Monday in defiance of the Interior Ministry.