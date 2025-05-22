France rallies allies to recognize Palestinian state at UN summit

France is intensifying its diplomatic efforts to convince Western nations to recognize a Palestinian state, with the aim of announcing this recognition in a coordinated manner at a peace summit at the United Nations next month. French President Emmanuel Macron is organizing this conference on June 17 in partnership with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as the Elysée Palace is banking on several European countries, including Belgium, Portugal, and Luxembourg, who could publicly support the creation of a Palestinian state at this event.

In response to this diplomatic offensive, a senior Israeli official accused Macron of attempting to "generate an anti-Israeli atmosphere to convince as many countries as possible to recognize a Palestinian state." Israel retaliated by mobilizing its own allies, notably through the voice of the UN Ambassador Danny Danon, who is lobbying other nations with the support of the United States to counter the French initiative. Belgium represents a particular challenge for the French plan. The country's right-wing Prime Minister Bart De Wever has expressed reservations, prompting French officials to apply strong pressure to secure his support.

Meanwhile, Israel is preparing to face a session of the UN Security Council on May 28, where several European states plan to demand an end to the war in Gaza and the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid. This international pressure is part of what diplomatic sources are calling a "tsunami," initiated at a recent meeting of the European Foreign Affairs Council. According to Dutch media, the Netherlands has rallied at least 17 EU member states to officially discuss the suspension of the partnership agreement with Israel.

The Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, also confirmed discussions about possible sanctions against Israeli ministers and Jewish extremists, a proposal ultimately blocked by the opposition of at least one member state.