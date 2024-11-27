France says Netanyahu has immunity amid outstanding ICC warrant

France's foreign ministry announced on Wednesday that if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in the country, he will not be arrested despite an outstanding ICC arrest warrant.

Israeli is not a signatory of the Rome Statute, which formed the International Criminal Court.

"A state cannot be held to act in a way that is incompatible with its obligations in terms of international law with regards to immunities," a statement said.

While France "is very committed to international justice and will apply international law based on its obligations to cooperate with the ICC," Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told reporters, "it is ultimately up to the judicial authorities to decide."

"In accordance with the long-standing friendship between France and Israel, two democracies committed to the rule of law and to respect for a professional and independent justice system, France intends to continue working in close cooperation with Prime Minister Netanyahu and the other Israeli authorities to achieve peace and security for all in the Middle East," the ministry statement concluded.

This comes after a US-French statement on Tuesday night announcing a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which went into effect on Wednesday morning.

The ICC last week issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, in addition to Hamas leaders believed to have been killed by Israel, over the October 7 massacre and the subsequent war in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has not yet announced whether it will appeal the warrants in the court or not, even as Wednesday is the final day to do so. Gallant is planning on flying to the US next week, where the court has no jurisdiction. Moreover, US officials have threatened prosecutor Karim Khan and other court officials over making such moves against Israeli politicians, despite a law stipulating using "any means necessary" to prevent the court from detaining Americans.