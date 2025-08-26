Macron rebukes Netanyahu letter, defends France’s fight against antisemitism

Recommended -

French President Emmanuel Macron issued a firm response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a week after Netanyahu expressed concern over what he called “the alarming rise of antisemitism in France.”

The letter, published by Le Monde, rejects any claims of French “inaction” on the fight against antisemitism.

Macron highlighted his long-standing efforts, noting that as early as 2017, during the commemoration of the Vel d’Hiv roundup, he adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition, equating anti-Zionism with a form of antisemitism.

He cited recent measures, including roundtables on antisemitism, new laws targeting hate in higher education, and the deployment of 15,000 police officers after the October 7 attacks. “These accusations of inaction offend the whole of France,” he wrote.

The French president argued that blaming antisemitism in France on Israeli policy is “a mistake,” pointing out that while the far right has long been a source of such hatred, the far left now also fuels it.

“All antisemitism is a betrayal of the Republic,” Macron emphasized.

Turning to the political dimension, Macron stressed that the creation of a sovereign, demilitarized Palestinian state that recognizes Israel is “the only way to truly eradicate Hamas” and break the cycle of permanent conflict. He warned that further “reoccupation of Gaza or colonization of the West Bank” would isolate Israel and spark a new surge of global antisemitism.

Macron referenced a July initiative in New York, led with Saudi Arabia, which brought together nations ready to commit to Gaza’s stabilization, Hamas disarmament, reconstruction, and new Palestinian governance. He urged Netanyahu to seize this “historic opportunity” to translate military gains into a lasting political solution.

Macron concluded by reaffirming France’s commitment to both Israelis and Palestinians: “France will always be a friend to Israel and the Palestinians. But I urge you to put an end to the deadly and illegal headlong rush of a permanent war in Gaza.”