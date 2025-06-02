France: Swastikas, antisemitic graffiti found in Lyon school arson attack

A primary school in the third district of Lyon was the target of antisemitic acts of vandalism on the night between Saturday to Sunday, according to Le Figaro.

A small fire broke out in the external toilets of the Nové Josserand establishment, while several classrooms were covered with swastikas, Stars of David, and pro-Palestinian graffiti.

The fire, quickly controlled, remained confined to the external bathrooms, but the damage inside the school reveals the seriousness of the attack. "The damage perpetrated in the Nové Josserand school is of extreme seriousness. Antisemitic graffiti, swastikas, attempted arson: these acts target our school, thus our Republic," reacted Mohamed Chihi, Lyon deputy mayor in charge of security.

An investigation was immediately opened by the authorities. Rhône Prefect Fabienne Buccio "condemned these abject acts of vandalism" and assured "the staff of the National and Municipal Education of her support." She promised that the investigation "should lead to the perpetrators being brought before the courts and a firm criminal response."

The municipality has committed to quickly restoring the damaged rooms to accommodate the students from Monday. "The City strongly condemns these actions. It will file a complaint," announced Mohamed Chihi.

The attack follows a series of antisemitic vandalism in France, including the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Paris and two synagogues being targeted by green paint.