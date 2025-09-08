François Bayrou ousted as French Prime Minister after confidence vote defeat

Recommended -

French Prime Minister François Bayrou was forced to resign on Monday, September 8, after losing a vote of confidence in the Assemblée Nationale, marking another episode of political turbulence for President Emmanuel Macron. Bayrou and his government were defeated by a margin of 364 to 194 votes, with opposition parties uniting against his administration.

He is set to formally submit his resignation to Macron on Tuesday.

Bayrou, in office for just nine months, had called the confidence vote to break a prolonged deadlock over his austerity-focused budget. Introduced in July, the plan proposed €44 billion in spending cuts over three years, targeting pensions and healthcare.

The measures sparked weeks of heated debate in Parliament and drew significant public criticism.

Addressing lawmakers ahead of the vote, Bayrou defended his decision, saying the government faced a “life-threatening” debt situation and that bold action was necessary to steer France away from fiscal collapse. “You have the power to overthrow the government, but not to erase reality,” he told MPs.

Bayrou’s departure makes him the sixth prime minister to serve under Macron since the president’s first election in 2017, and follows the brief tenure of Michel Barnier, who was ousted after just three months. The defeat now leaves Macron facing a critical choice: appoint a seventh prime minister to navigate the political stalemate, or call snap elections in an attempt to secure a more cooperative parliament.

The political fallout has already drawn sharp reactions. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen called for immediate legislative elections, while Jean-Luc Mélenchon of La France Insoumise urged Macron himself to resign. Socialist leader Boris Vallaud signaled his party’s readiness to govern, though questions remain over whether a new administration could maintain stability.

The ousting of Bayrou comes amid rising social tensions in France. Left-wing groups, including the collective “Bloquons Tout,” are organizing protests for Wednesday, and trade unions have announced nationwide strikes scheduled for September 18, reflecting widespread discontent with the government’s policies.