French man sentenced to three years for antisemitic attack in Paris

A French man convicted of attacking a Jewish man outside a synagogue in Paris has been sentenced to three years in prison, according to reports from Le Nouvel Obs.

The assailant, a 31-year-old individual, assaulted a 62-year-old man wearing a kippah, knocking him to the ground and hurling antisemitic slurs, including calling him a "dirty Jew."

The attack, which occurred as the victim was leaving the synagogue, sparked outrage and condemnation from authorities and the wider community.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin swiftly denounced the assault, emphasizing the government's commitment to combatting antisemitism and ensuring justice for the victim.

AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

Darmanin reassured the public that the perpetrator would be apprehended and held accountable for his actions.

This is not the first time the attacker has faced legal consequences for his antisemitic behavior. Le Nouvel Obs revealed that the assailant had a prior conviction in 2022 for making death threats against another Jewish man.