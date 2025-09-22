French town halls raise Palestinian flag as Macron recognizes Palestine

Recommended -

On the day France officially recognized the State of Palestine, at least 52 town halls across the country raised the Palestinian flag on their façades Monday, defying a ban from the Ministry of the Interior.

President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce the recognition at the UN in New York, fulfilling a promise made this summer.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from Israel and captured international attention.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, head of the conservative Les Républicains, had issued a directive last week instructing prefects to block such flag displays, citing the “principle of neutrality of public service.”

Municipal buildings, he stressed, must remain free of political symbols tied to foreign conflicts. The ministry warned that violations would be challenged in administrative courts.

Some municipalities chose to ignore the order. In Nantes, Socialist mayor Johanna Rolland defended her city’s decision on X:

“This evening, the President will announce at the UN the recognition of the State of Palestine. Nantes supports this historic decision by the French Republic by flying the Palestinian flag for the day.”

Cities including Malakoff, Lille, and Saint-Denis joined the initiative, highlighting the symbolic but divisive nature of the gesture.

Critics, however, fear it could inflame tensions inside France. The Interior Ministry has vowed to pursue legal action to enforce the ban, insisting that institutional neutrality is “an essential requirement.”