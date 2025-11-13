From Mossad spy to war crimes suspect: Syrian General indicted in Austria

New revelations from Austrian prosecutors have uncovered how Israel’s Mossad helped smuggle a senior Syrian intelligence officer accused of war crimes across Europe—before he was eventually arrested and charged in one of the most significant Syrian war crimes cases to reach a European court.

Brigadier General Khaled al-Halabi, 62, once the head of Syrian General Intelligence in Raqqa, fled Syria in 2013 with the assistance of the Mossad, investigators say. Acting as a double agent for the Israeli intelligence service, al-Halabi was covertly transported through Europe by car with the help of Austrian intelligence officers, who later faced criminal charges for abuse of office.

A New York Time article exposed how al-Halabi evaded international investigators, living under aliases in Paris and Vienna while being quietly shielded by operatives from at least two Western intelligence agencies. He disappeared from France in 2015 when authorities began vetting asylum applicants suspected of war crimes.

According to Austrian prosecutors, Mossad agents arranged his escape route into Austria, where intelligence officers in Vienna provided him safe harbor.

His presence remained secret until investigators tracked him down last year, aided by a photograph he had posted online showing himself standing on a bridge in Budapest.

Al-Halabi was taken into custody in December 2024 and has now been formally indicted on charges of torture and war crimes. Alongside him, Austrian prosecutors have also charged a second Syrian officer, Lieutenant Colonel Musab Abu Rukbah, 53, though it remains unclear whether he has been detained.

While Austrian authorities did not name the accused in their initial statement, lawyers representing victims confirmed their identities.

Prosecutors say the case exposes a shadowy chapter of postwar intelligence cooperation, where geopolitical interests allowed accused war criminals to slip through the cracks of international justice.