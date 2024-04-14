G7 leaders to discuss Iranian attack on Israel - report

Italy called for a video meeting on Sunday of Group of Seven (G7) leaders, following an Iranian attack on Israel overnight Saturday, sources in the Italian prime minister's office told Reuters.

G7 members UK, France and the United States participated in the interceptions and thwarting of the Iranian attack. Over 300 projectiles were launched from Iran and its proxy forces in the region toward Israel.

Since the attack was launched on Saturday night, U.S. President Joe Biden immediately convened the national security team and reiterated the American commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies as "ironclad."

However, the U.S. reportedly would not join if the Israeli government decided to respond with a retaliatory strike on Iran. Though several American lawmakers indicated there would be a new push to pass legislation for supplemental aid to Israel.

Additional world leaders and allies across the world expressed unequivocal condemnation of the Iranian attack, with many fearing Iran's disregard for peace and stability by escalating regional tensions.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz also thanked the various world leaders for their public statements of solidarity, adding "Today, the entire free world must stand with Israel against the axis of Iranian evil."

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council would reportedly take place later on Sunday.