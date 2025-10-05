Gaza protesters rally across Southern Europe in major organized demonstrations

Against the backdrop of global outrage against Israel and the recent wave of recognition of a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly, hundreds of thousands of Europeans are holding huge demonstrations against the war in the Gaza Strip and Israel, Associated Press (AP) reported on Sunday. These protests come as Hamas said that it has accepted some elements of a plan laid out by US President Donald Trump to end the war.

Just over the weekend, hundreds of thousands of Italians and Spaniards marched in Rome, Barcelona, and Madrid. Demonstrations had been planned in almost every major Spanish city for weeks, while the demonstration in Rome followed widespread anger after the Somod flotilla takeover. Rome police said 250,000 people took part. Across Italy, more than two million people went on strike for a day on Friday in support of Gaza.

Meanwhile, in Spain, authorities said about 100,000 people marched in Madrid and another 70,000 filled Barcelona's city center. Smaller rallies were also held in Paris, Lisbon, Athens, Skopje, North Macedonia, London, and Manchester, England.

In Rome, organizers asked only to fly Palestinian flags, but there were several signs present praising Hezbollah and Hamas. One read "October 7, Palestinian Resistance Day," while another large banner read the chant, now well-known from post-October 7 US college campus rallies, "Death, death to the IDF."

Italian opposition MP Riccardo Maggi, secretary of the center-left party, who was among the protesters, attacked the government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Maloni for refusing to recognize a Palestinian state, following the example of Spain, France, Britain, and several other Western countries. "Maloni cannot continue with this obscene victimization: these are spontaneous demonstrations against the inaction and participation of her government," he said.

In Barcelona, ​​people crowded Paseo de Gracia Avenue with signs carrying messages such as "Gaza is hurting me," "Stop the genocide," and "Hands off the flotilla." One protester said, "How is it possible that we are witnessing a genocide taking place live after what we experienced in Europe in the 1940s? Now no one can say they didn't know what was happening."

In Madrid, people marched behind signs that read "Shame" and "Racist War, Free Palestine," while chanting "Netanyahu and Israel (are) murderers."