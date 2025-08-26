3 min
SCOOP: U.S. State Department agency determines famine is underway in Gaza
FEWS NET issued a report Friday saying that “famine is now occurring in northern Gaza and expected to expand to southern Gaza”
Macron rebukes Netanyahu letter, defends France’s fight against antisemitism
The French president argued that blaming antisemitism in France on Israeli policy is “a mistake”
IDF releases initial findings on Nasser Hospital strike in Khan Yunis
The Israeli army says that 6 terrorists were killed in strike, 1 who infiltrated Israel on October 7, 2023
Israel downgrades diplomatic ties with Brazil
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Brazil had “unusually” failed to respond to Ambassador Gali Dagan’s request for agrément
London to admit students from Gaza to its universities
A portion of the group will study through a UK government-funded scheme, while others secured placements through private scholarships
Russia drafts UN resolution to delay Iran snapback sanctions - report
The draft calls for to post-pone the reinstatement of sanctions by six-months, with the possibility of further extensions
US envoy: Lebanon to present a plan to persuade Hezbollah to disarm
US envoy Thomas Barrack confirmed that Beirut is expected to unveil by August 31 a formal proposal addressing Hezbollah’s disarmament
Australia expels Iranian envoy over anti-Semitic attacks
An investigation found Melbourne's Synagogue attack and Sydney's Lewis' Continental Kitchen attack were orchestrated by Iran
US Envoy Witkoff: We are negotiating with multiple countries to join the Abraham Peace Accords
i24NEWS obtains Macron’s letter to Netanyahu: urges end to “perpetual, murderous, and illegal” Gaza war, warning it brings shame
IDF and border police raid Ramallah currency exchange suspected of funding Hamas
PM office: Israel regrets 'tragic mishap' at Nasser Hospital, values civilians and journalists, and vows to defeat Hamas and secure hostages
Israeli officials host an Egyptian delegation to discuss hostage release, adhering to PM’s conditions, Israeli source tells i24NEWS
Trump responds to IDF strike on Nasser Hospital: "I am not happy about that. I don't want to see such things happen"
Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa will deliver address at UN General Assembly next month, says Foreign Ministry
Nuclear talks scheduled for Tuesday between Iran, UK, France, Germany in Geneva — Iranian media
Netanyahu: The Houthi terrorist regime is learning the hard way that it will pay for its aggression against Israel
IDF airstrikes target Yemen’s capital Sanaa, a security source confirms to i24NEWS
IDF announces death of Lt. Ori Gerlic, 20, in combat in southern Gaza