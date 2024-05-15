Georgia passes 'Russian law' despite month-long protests

Georgian parliament on Tuesday passed the "foreign agency" bill - a divisive legislation that sparked weeks of mass protests that is seen as a Russian-style threat to free speech and the country's aspirations to join the European Union (EU).

Thousands of Georgians rallied near the parliament building in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi later that evening. Reports suggested arrests and police violence used against the protesters, including the leader of the 'Anti-occupation movement' Davit Katsarava.

Some participants tried to break metal barriers near the parliament building following the 84-30 vote on the bill. At least 13 people were reported arrested.

The nation's president Salome Zourabichvili vowed to veto the move and to represent the pro-European voices in the upcoming elections. In her interview with CNN, she stressed that the moment was critical to Georgia's democratic transition: "It's a Russian law, taking us away from the recommendations of the European Commission and Europe in general."

The EU spokesperson Peter Stano on Monday praised the "loyalty" of the Georgian public "toward the European path" and criticized the police actions. "What we have seen over the past few days in Georgia in terms of the response of the authorities, especially from the police, was violence," said Stano.

"We strongly condemn acts of intimidation, threats, and physical assaults against the protesters, against civil society activists, against politicians and against journalists and media workers," he added.

The Foreign Ministers of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Iceland arrived in Tbilisi on Wednesday to support the country's pro-European public.

The controversial bill requires media and nongovernmental organizations to register as "pursuing the interests of a foreign power" if they receive more than 20% of their funding abroad.

The legislation echoes the 2017 Russian bill that resulted in the prosecution of oppositional leaders, journalists and activists in the country. Coincidentally, on Tuesday, Russia's Duma passed a law prohibiting individuals recognized as "foreign agents" from running for elections.