German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticizes Israeli operations in Gaza

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed deep concerns on Monday about the humanitarian impact of recent Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, arguing that the damage caused to civilians can no longer be justified as a struggle against Hamas.

"To cause such suffering to the civilian population, as has increasingly been the case in recent days, can no longer be justified by the fight against Hamas terrorism," the Chancellor said during a television interview with WDR.

Merz was particularly critical of the Israeli military strategy, admitting that he no longer understands the objectives pursued by the IDF. "What the Israeli army is now doing in the Gaza Strip, I frankly no longer understand with what goal," he said. The chancellor announced his intention to organize a telephone conversation this week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ask him "not to go too far." However, he emphasized that Germany, for "historical reasons," would always be more measured in its criticism than other European partners.

"The Israeli government must not do anything that even its best friends are no longer willing to accept," Merz said.

This follows growing criticism by France, the United Kingdom, and Canada, issuing a joint statement threatening concrete action against Israel if it does not improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.