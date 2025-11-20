German intel agency terms anti-Zionist ‘Jewish Voice’ an extremist group

The domestic intelligence agency for Germany has proscribed the anti-Zionist organization—Jewish Voice for a Just Peace in the Middle East—as a pro-Palestinian extremist group.

The Germany-based Jewish Voices appeared in the June intelligence report under the section titled “Secular pro-Palestinian extremism.”

According to the report, Jewish Voices, along with other BDS groups in Germany, demonstrates “hostility towards Israel, the right to exist of which they deny and against which they agitate in a way opposing the concept of international understanding.”

The report continued that the pro-BDS entity Jewish Voice and additional anti-Israel groups “often also use antisemitic narratives...Support of the BDS movement can be an indication of extremist efforts. After the terrorist attack of HAMAS on Israel on 7 October 2023, groups close to BDS and groups supporting the movement and its demands often participated in anti-Israel gatherings.”

The intelligence document noted that the anti-Israel groups “intensified their calls for an end to an alleged ‘Israeli apartheid’ and for a boycott of companies and goods with links to Israel. Some of these groups are now classified as confirmed extremist threats. This is the result and the conclusion of the investigations into the BDS movement as a suspected threat. In this context, mention has to be made of BDS Berlin and BDS Bonn as well as of the groups Jewish Voice for just Peace in the Middle East and Palestine Speaks.”

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center told i24NEWS that Jewish Voice “is a group that put their name to a blood libel against the Jewish state that South Africa put before the International Court of Justice. “

Jewish Voiced signed a petition in 2024 “to support South Africa's genocide case against Israel.”

The genocide accusation against Israel has been refuted by many leading human rights legal experts and the US government.

Cooper added that “It is telling that Israel just announced the bust up of a Hamas network in Europe that was stockpiling weapons for future use against Israeli and Jewish targets across Europe. Among the agencies that cooperated with Israel were German intelligence agencies who have identified this group as promoting ‘secular pro-Palestinian extremism.’ Palestinian extremism on this list means murder and maiming of Jews and attacking Jewish institutions.”

Cooper said the “The fact that they can put a Jewish name on a group is irrelevant. The bloody facts speak louder than their rhetoric.”

The German paper Stuttgarter Zeitung is under fire for publishing a puff piece about Jewish Voice last week that failed to mention that Germany’s intelligence defines the groups as extremist and a danger to the country’s democratic order.

The German Muslim reporter for the paper, Gülay Alparslan, did not respond to numerous i24 press queries about her omission. Alparslan gave Wieland Hoban, a member of Jewish Voice, a platform to bash Israel without pushback. Hoban did not respond to i24 press queries.

Cooper said “Perhaps the reporter in question is not aware of the 3,500-year connection between the people of Israel and its land. I am very happy to hear from her and familiarize with her a Simon Wiesenthal Center exhibition that had the approval of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO): “People, Book, Land – The 3,500 Year Relationship of the Jewish People to the Holy Land” .

Cooper noted it was exhibited at the UN headquarters, UNESCO, the Vatican, and in various countries, including Japan, Argentina and Azerbaijan.

Cooper slammed the allegedly anti-Israel reporter Eberhard Wein, who also writes for the Stuttgarter Zeitung, for endorsing an antisemitic X post from Michael Blume, the commissioner tasked with fighting antisemitism in state of Baden-Württemberg, where the city of Stuttgart is located.

Blume told the German media that Prime Minister’s Netanyahu’s self-defense war against Hamas is responsible for rising antisemitism in Europe and Germany. German Jews, including the Holocaust survivor Roman Haller, urged Blume to resign in response to his alleged antisemitic comment. Two German courts ruled Blume can be termed antisemitic.

“To put all the blame on the Prime Miniter of the State of Israel exonerates the mass raping, mass murders, and the mass kidnapping by Hamas terrorists, who invaded not ‘occupied territories’ but the sovereign state of Israel— it’s peaceful communities—on October 7,” said Cooper.

Cooper cited the famous quote from the late US ambassador to the UN, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, about Wein’s endorsement of Blume’s alleged antisemitism: “Your entitled to your own opinion, but you are not entitled to your own facts.” Wein is widely considered by media experts in Germany to be aligned with the Baden-Württemberg state government’s anti-Israel and anti-Jewish policies.

Cooper added about Wein’s support of Blume’s anti-Jewish remark: “To make such a statement when the entire world on October 7 watched as murders and rapists boated on social media about their deeds is almost beyond belief.”

Wein refused to answer numerous i24NEWS press queries. Jewish Voice did not respond to multiple i24NEWS press queries.