German police offer reward for information on synagogue arson attack

German authorities have announced a reward of 5,000 euros in their quest for information concerning an arson attack on a synagogue in the northern city of Oldenburg last week.

The incident, which occurred recently, saw an unidentified individual hurl an explosive device at the synagogue, resulting in minor damages.

Fortunately, no events were underway at the time, and no injuries were reported. The perpetrator swiftly fled the scene, leaving authorities grappling for clues.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1777255342230974596 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In response to this alarming act of violence, the Oldenburg Police have launched a concerted effort to apprehend the culprit, urging members of the public to step forward with any potential leads.

The reward, amounting to approximately $5,364, is being offered in hopes of incentivizing individuals who may possess crucial information to come forward.

Police authorities have emphasized the significance of community cooperation in solving this case. Andreas Sagehorn, Chief of Oldenburg Police, expressed his dismay over the incident and underscored the importance of solidarity with the Jewish community in the wake of such a despicable act.

"The heinous act last Friday has caused nationwide bewilderment, but also great solidarity with the Jewish community," stated Sagehorn in a recent press release. "We are now relying on the cooperation of the public to help us solve the case."

"Every hint counts," affirmed Sagehorn. "Anyone can be the person who makes a difference."