German police officer fatally stabbed during anti-Islam rally

A 29-year-old police officer has succumbed to his injuries after being repeatedly stabbed during an attack at an anti-Islam rally in Mannheim, southwest Germany.

The incident occurred on Friday at a rally organized by Pax Europa, a group campaigning against radical Islam.

The attacker, wielding a knife, wounded several people on the market square, including five participants of the rally.

The police officer intervened during the attack and was "stabbed several times in the area of the head," according to a statement from local police. Despite undergoing emergency surgery and being placed in an artificial coma, the officer died from his injuries today.

The incident has sparked a strong response from German officials. Finance Minister Christian Lindner expressed his sorrow and anger over the tragic event in an interview with the German daily Bild. "

Matthias Schrader / AP

The death of the police officer moves me deeply and makes me angry about what is happening in our country," Lindner stated.

He emphasized the need for a determined response to Islamist terrorism and pledged increased financial support for security authorities. "We must defend ourselves against Islamist terrorism with determination, and we will also strengthen the security authorities financially," Lindner added.

The attack has raised concerns about safety at public rallies and the threat of radical extremism in Germany, prompting calls for heightened security measures to protect citizens and law enforcement officers alike.