Germany: Almost 30 wounded in Munich car-ramming incident

At least 28 people were injured Thursday as a car rammed into a crowd in Munich, Germany.

The incident took place during a protest calling for municipal workers to strike and demand a salary increase.

The local police confirmed that there are several injured at the scene. An eyewitness stated, "I saw a person lying under the car, and then I tried to open the door for him but it was locked." Another witness said he was part of the protest, then "a car drove into the crowd, and I saw a man lying under the car. Police officers arrived and shot towards the car window."

The possible attack occurred during a demonstration organized by the professional association "VERDI," which called for municipal employees to strike in demand for an eight percent pay increase, high bonuses, and three additional days off. Public workers, including street cleaners and institutional workers, were supposed to take part in the strike.