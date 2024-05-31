Critic of Islamism stabbed at public event in Germany

An Islamist terrorist stabbed Michael Stürzenberger, a prominent anti-Islam German activist, during a public meeting in Mannheim. The attacker then stabbed a police officer and was shot dead at the scene.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1796494931483337176 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"There is currently a major police operation on the market square in Mannheim," local police said, offering no information on a possible motive. "A rescue helicopter is also in use. No further information can be provided at this time."