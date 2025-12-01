Germany launches new court to resolve Nazi-era stolen art claims

On Monday, Germany established a new court to handle disputes over cultural property stolen during the Nazi era, aiming to streamline and clarify the resolution of long-standing cases.

Named the Arbitration Tribunal for Property Stolen During the Nazi Era, the body can now issue legally binding decisions, a major step forward from the previous advisory commission, whose recommendations were non-binding.

A key change under the new system is that heirs or rightful claimants can now bring cases to the court unilaterally. Previously, arbitration required the consent of both the claimants and the current holders of the disputed works, a requirement that stalled many cases for years.

Between Hitler’s rise in 1933 and the fall of the Reich in 1945, hundreds of thousands of cultural assets, most belonging to Jewish families, were confiscated, sold under duress, or looted. Despite international commitments made in 1998 by Germany and 43 other countries to identify and return these works, many items remain unrecovered.

The creation of the new tribunal underscores Berlin’s commitment “to fully assume its historical responsibility,” said Minister of Culture Wolfram Weimer.

While some lawyers and victims’ families expressed initial concerns about the reform, both the Central Council of Jews in Germany and the Jewish Claims Conference support the initiative. They participated in its development, arguing that the tribunal will make the restitution process fairer and more efficient.