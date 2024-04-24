Germany to renew ties with UNRWA after review finds lack of Israeli evidence

The German government has announced its decision to resume cooperation with the UN agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) in Gaza.

This decision, jointly communicated by the foreign and development ministries, marks a pivotal shift in Germany's stance towards the agency.

The decision to resume cooperation follows an exhaustive investigation led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna.

The inquiry was focused on probing allegations of UNRWA employees' involvement in the October 7 attack by Hamas. The comprehensive review, released on Monday, found no substantial evidence backing Israel's accusations that hundreds of UNRWA staff were linked to terrorist groups in Gaza.

In response to the report's findings, the German ministries have called on UNRWA to swiftly implement its recommendations. These include bolstering internal audit mechanisms and enhancing external oversight of project management to ensure transparency and accountability.

Despite the report's conclusion and Germany's decision to resume cooperation, Israel has maintained its skepticism.

Israeli authorities have criticized the review, arguing that it overlooks the agency's alleged ties with Hamas. Israel has consistently accused UNRWA of being intertwined with Hamas and has voiced concerns about its role in Gaza's future.

The allegations stem from Israel's claims that a significant number of UNRWA staff were actively involved in the October 7 attack orchestrated by Hamas.

However, the independent review led by Catherine Colonna found insufficient evidence to support these claims, prompting Germany's decision to renew engagement with UNRWA.