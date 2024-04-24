Germany to resume UNRWA funding

Germany said on Wednesday it plans to resume cooperation with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), in a policy reversal; earlier this year the funding was frozen after Israel revealed UNRWA staffers participating in the Hamas-led October 7 massacre.

The move by Germany, UNRWA's second biggest donor, followed the publication on Monday of a review led by the former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna into UNRWA's procedures for ensuring adherence to humanitarian principles of neutrality. Critics said the review amounted to a whitewash.

In a statement, the German foreign and development ministries urged UNRWA to swiftly implement the report's recommendations, including strengthening its internal audit function and improving external oversight of project enagement. "In support of these reforms, the German government will soon continue its cooperation with UNRWA in Gaza, as Australia, Canada, Sweden and Japan, among others, have already done," the statement said.

"Germany will coordinate closely with its closest international partners on the disbursement of further funds. UNRWA's short-term financing needs in Gaza are currently covered by existing funds," it added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemned the decision, branding it "unfortunate."